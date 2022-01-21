Logo
China's CNOOC tenders to sell May-November LNG cargoes -trade
FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

21 Jan 2022 07:00PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 07:00PM)
SINGAPORE : China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, is selling liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery from May through November in a tender closing on Friday, traders said.

CNOOC, China's largest LNG importer, offered an unspecified number of cargoes on delivered ex-ship basis.

"It's a totally logical move to sell in the market when JKM prices are much higher than domestic Chinese prices," said a Beijing-based trader with knowledge of the tenders, referring to Asian benchmark Japan Korea Marker.

China's Sinopec Corp also has a tender closing on Friday, selling up to 45 cargoes for February-October delivery.

China, the world's largest LNG buyer, last brought in 7.63 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel in December, up only 1.6per cent from a year earlier as stubbornly high spot prices hurt purchases while the domestic market was amply supplied with peak local production and record imports of piped gas.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

