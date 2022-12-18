Logo
Business

China's Comac delivers ARJ21 jet to Indonesia's TransNusa -CCTV
FILE PHOTO: A model of China's ARJ21 aircraft by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) is displayed at Aviation Expo China 2017 in Beijing, China September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

18 Dec 2022 02:25PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2022 02:25PM)
BEIJING : China's state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) has made the first overseas delivery of its ARJ21 jet to Indonesia's TransNusa Airlines, state media reported on Sunday.

It will be the first Chinese airliner to enter the overseas market, said CCTV.

TransNusa could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 90-seat regional jet is well suited to the needs of Indonesia's fast-growing aviation market that services many islands, CCTV reported.

TransNusa mostly serves the domestic market, its website showed.

Almost 100 ARJ21 jets have been delivered to customers since the aircraft entered commercial operation in 2016, CCTV said.

Source: Reuters

