China's COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at airshow

BEIJING: The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrow-body and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country's biggest airshow.

China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing, BOCOM Leasing, CCB Financial Leasing, SPDB Financial Leasing and Jiangsu Financial Leasing on Tuesday (Nov 8) signed orders for a combined 300 C919s and 30 ARJ21s at Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, COMAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

As with previous announcements, it was not immediately clear how many were firm orders or expressions of interest, and no delivery dates were provided.

Before the latest deals, there had been 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers, according to COMAC's website.

But China Eastern Airlines is the only customer that has announced a firm delivery schedule. It expects to receive its first plane in December and another four next year.

The C919 is China's rival to the popular Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body jet families, as the country looks to become more self-sufficient.