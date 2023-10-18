Logo
China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 09:16PM
BEIJING : China's commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.

Source: Reuters

