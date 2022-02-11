Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's commercial banks' bad loan ratio declines, says regulator
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's commercial banks' bad loan ratio declines, says regulator

China's commercial banks' bad loan ratio declines, says regulator

FILE PHOTO: Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

11 Feb 2022 06:50PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's commercial banks saw their bad loan ratio decline 0.02 basis points to 1.73per cent at end-December versus three months earlier, the sector's regulator said on Friday.

Outstanding non-performing loans in the commercial banking sector stood at 2.8 trillion yuan ($440.66 billion), an increase of 13.5 billion yuan from the end of the third quarter, according to a statement on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us