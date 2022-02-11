China's commercial banks' bad loan ratio declines, says regulator

SHANGHAI : China's commercial banks saw their bad loan ratio decline 0.02 basis points to 1.73per cent at end-December versus three months earlier, the sector's regulator said on Friday.

Outstanding non-performing loans in the commercial banking sector stood at 2.8 trillion yuan ($440.66 billion), an increase of 13.5 billion yuan from the end of the third quarter, according to a statement on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher)