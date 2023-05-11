Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's consumer inflation slows to over 2-year low, factory gate deflation deepens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's consumer inflation slows to over 2-year low, factory gate deflation deepens

China's consumer inflation slows to over 2-year low, factory gate deflation deepens

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

11 May 2023 10:09AM (Updated: 11 May 2023 10:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, data showed on Thursday (May 11), suggesting more stimulus may be needed to boost a patchy post-COVID economic recovery.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the month rose 0.1 per cent year-on-year, the lowest rate since February 2021, and cooling from the 0.7 per cent annual gain seen in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. The result missed the median estimate of a 0.4 per cent rise in a Reuters poll.

Producer deflation also deepened last month, underlining the struggles for factories and the broader economy looking to rev up after the lifting of COVID-19 curbs in December.

The producer price index (PPI) fell at the fastest clip since May 2020 and was down for a seventh consecutive month, declining 3.6 per cent from a year earlier after a 2.5 per cent drop the previous month. That compared with a forecast for a 3.2 per cent fall.

China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 curbs in December but the recovery has been uneven. Recent data showed factory activity contracted and imports fell in April.

The reopening probably put some upward pressure on services inflation, but it was in large part offset by slowing growth in food and energy prices.

Month-on-month, the PPI fell 0.5 per cent after remaining flat the previous month, while the CPI fell 0.1 per cent in April after a 0.3 per cent fall in March, bigger than a flat reading in a Reuters poll.

Overall inflationary pressures remain low with the core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, up 0.7 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.