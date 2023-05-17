Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's COSCO halts works on port in Peru after landslide
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's COSCO halts works on port in Peru after landslide

China's COSCO halts works on port in Peru after landslide

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship boat model is pictured in front of the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) logo in this illustration taken March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 May 2023 08:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA : China's COSCO Shipping Holdings suspended construction on a tunnel for a major port project in northern Peru after a partial landslide struck, a company official said on Tuesday.

The company is working to understand what caused the landslide, said Romulo Zarauz, a manager with the Chinese company's local unit.

The incident took place Tuesday morning in the coastal province of Huaral, about 56 miles (90 km) north of the capital Lima, damaging at least four houses near the tunnel, he said.

As part of the major infrastructure project, COSCO is building a 1.1 mile (1.8 km) tunnel designed to cross under a residential neighborhood and connect a highway with the port. The $1.3 billion project's first stage is set to be completed by the end of next year.

The Chancay port is envisioned as a hub for Peru's Pacific coast that can facilitate more trade with Asia.

The land where the tunnel is being built is made of a "non-uniform material of sand and solid rock," said Zarauz.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.