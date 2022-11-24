Logo
China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion - Securities Times
Business

China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion - Securities Times

China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion - Securities Times

FILE PHOTO: The logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

24 Nov 2022 10:53AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:53AM)
HONG KONG : Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers and acquisitions, and mortgage financing, it said. On Wednesday, three other commercial banks agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke, in a coordinated effort to support the country's embattled property sector.

($1 = 7.1429 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

