Business

China's Country Garden plans $500 million share sale to refinance offshore debt
15 Nov 2022 09:45AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 09:45AM)
Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings said on Tuesday it plans to sell HK$3.92 billion ($500 million) worth of shares in a share placement, raising capital to refinance existing offshore indebtedness and for general working capital.

The Guangdong-based company plans to sell 1.463 billion shares, representing 5.66 per cent of the enlarged share capital, to third-party investors at HK$2.68 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The issue price represents a 17.79 per cent discount to Monday's close of HK$3.26 per share. UBS and J.P. Morgan are the placing agents.

($1 = 7.8364 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

