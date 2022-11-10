Logo
Business

China's COVID scare ends chance of Beijing autoshow this year - organiser
Pandemic prevention workers don protective suits in a residential compound that was placed under lockdown as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

10 Nov 2022 05:15PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 05:51PM)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING :The Beijing International Automobile Exhibition will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the organiser of China's most important auto fair said in a notice on Thursday.

The organisers had previously postponed the autoshow, which was originally scheduled to be held in late April, due to a flare up of COVID cases in China.

The trade show in the world's largest auto market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai, and traditionally attracts both international and domestic automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely.

It is often used to launch new models, though some new electric vehicle brands like Nio have turned to separate events, mostly online, for their launches.

The Beijing autoshow was also postponed in 2020, when it was shifted from April to September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Reuters

