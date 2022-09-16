China's daily coal output hits 3-month low in August on rains, COVID curbs

SINGAPORE : China's daily coal output in August slipped to a three-month low as some mines in its biggest coal mining regions reduced operations or even shut down due to heavy rainfall and COVID-19 curbs.

China, the world's top coal producer, mined 370.44 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, equivalent to 11.95 million tonnes per day.

That compares with 10.81 million tonnes per day in August last year and 12.02 million tonnes per day in July.

Over the first eight months, China churned out 2.93 billion tonnes of coal, up 11 per cent from a year earlier.

The month-on-month drop came as some coal mines in top mining regions Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi suspended or lowered output from mid-August following heavy rain and an outbreak of COVID that triggered curbs on businesses.

Average operational rates at 442 coal mines in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia were 82.4 per cent in August, the lowest level since February, when most mines shut down for the Lunar New Year holiday, according to data tracked by China Coal Transport and Distribution Association.

But coal output was still supported by strong seasonal demand, and Beijing's urge to ensure market supply.

Coal-fired power generation climbed to a near-record level of 9.89 terrawatt-hours on Aug. 20, according to data analytics consultancy Kayrros, as a heatwave hit most of the country, stoking air-conditioning demand, while hydropower generation was curbed by severe drought.

Statistics bureau data on Friday also showed China's total power generation in August had reached a record high of 824.8 billion kilowatt-hours.

Coal consumption is expected to fall as temperatures drop, while Beijing's persistent zero-COVID policy, with accompanying curbs on economic activity, is likely to continue to stifle demand from industrial sectors.

Coal-fired power generation on Sept. 8 was down 15.7 per cent from an Aug. 20 peak, Kayrros data showed.

Coal output is also expected to be capped by tighter mining safety checks after an accident at a mine in Shanxi province killed one person in late August and as the Communist Party Congress meeting in October approaches.