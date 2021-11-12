Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's daily coal output at record after order to boost mining
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's daily coal output at record after order to boost mining

China's daily coal output at record after order to boost mining

FILE PHOTO: Zhang Tieliang 76, sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

12 Nov 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's daily coal output hit a record of 12.05 million tonnes on Nov 10, up 120,000 tonnes over the previous peak, as miners obeyed Beijing's order to boost production in a bid to cool prices, the powerful state planner said.

Thermal coal stocks at key power plants stood at 123 million tonnes, sufficient for 21 days of use, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its official Wechat account on Thursday.

Coal inventories at top northern ports reached 24 million tonnes, up a fifth, or 4 million tonnes above levels at the start of the month.

This included 5.65 million tonnes at the top coal port of Qinhuangdao in the northern province of Hebei, or an increase of 600,000 tonnes from the start of November.

China's thermal coal futures were down 3.3per cent at 867 yuan per tonne by 0330 GMT on Friday, steadying this week in the vicinity of 900 yuan after having nosedived more than half since mid-October.

That fall followed Beijing's tough measures aimed at easing a power crunch.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us