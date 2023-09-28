Logo
China's Dalian Wanda in talks to avert $4 billion IPO repayment -Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the headquarters of Dalian Wanda Group, in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), China August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

28 Sep 2023 03:06PM
China's Dalian Wanda Group has started negotiations on a proposal that would allow the conglomerate to avoid repaying about 30 billion yuan ($4.11 billion) to investors in its shopping mall business if the unit fails to complete its initial public offering this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Chinese conglomerate recently told investors that an IPO of the mall unit will likely take place next year, Bloomberg reported, people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 7.3067 yuan)

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

Source: Reuters

