China's Dec soybean imports jump 19%, coal shipments slip

China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, missing their typical year-end bounce, while imports tumbled again as surging COVID-19 infections and a property downturn weighed heavily on domestic demand.

Exports had been one of the few bright spots in the world's second-largest economy during the pandemic but deteriorated rapidly since late-2022 as consumers overseas slashed spending in response to central banks' aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

* Crude oil: Dec imports at 48.07 million tonnes

* Crude oil: Annual imports for 2022 fall 0.9 per cent to 508.28 million tonnes

* Iron ore: Dec imports down 8.1 per cent from the previous month at 90.86 million tonnes

* Iron ore: Annual imports for 2022 stood at 1.11 billion tonnes, down 1.5 per cent from a year ago

* Soybeans: Dec imports at 10.56 million tonnes, up 19.3 per cent from a year earlier

* Soybeans: 2022 imports down 5.6 per cent year-on-year at 91.08 million tonnes

* Coal: Dec imports at 30.91 million tonnes

* Coal: 2022 imports at 293.2 million tonnes, down 9.2 per cent from a year ago

* Copper concentrate: Copper concentrate imports touch a record high in 2022 at 25.27 million tonnes

* Copper: Dec imports at 514,049 tonnes, down 12.7 per cent from a year earlier

ROSA WANG, ANALYST, SHANGHAI JC INTELLIGENCE CO LTD

"It's a little higher than our estimate of 10 million tonnes. The volume was very low in November and customs clearance quickened in December, so the volume was large."

China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of coal, iron ore and soybeans.