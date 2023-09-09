Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China’s Didi Q2 revenue grows as regulatory curbs ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China’s Didi Q2 revenue grows as regulatory curbs ease

China’s Didi Q2 revenue grows as regulatory curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: The Didi logo is seen on the facade of the company headquarters in Beijing, China November 9, 2021. Picture taken November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

09 Sep 2023 11:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Revenues at China's Didi Chuxing rose 52.6 per cent for the April-June quarter from a year earlier to 48.8 billion yuan ($6.65 billion, as the ride-hailing firm emerged from a regulatory crackdown and demand rebounded with the end of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Didi posted a net loss of 300 million yuan, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company, launched in Beijing in 2012 and backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Tencent and SoftBank Group, ran afoul of regulators at the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China when it pressed ahead in 2021 with a U.S. stock listing against the regulator's wishes, sources have told Reuters. It was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last year.

Didi began to emerge from its regulatory troubles earlier this year, after China announced the end up of a cybersecurity investigation into the firm and allowed it to restore its apps to mobile app stores.

The company said it plans "to engage with our consumers and drivers more actively for the rest of 2023 through effective promotion and more diversified and affordable product offerings."

($1 = 7.3430 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.