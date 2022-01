BEIJING : China's dollar-denominated exports in 2021 grew 29.9per cent over the previous year, and imports grew 30.1per cent over the same period, customs data showed on Friday.

Yuan-denominated exports rose 21.2per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, and imports jumped 21.5per cent.

