China's domestic demand lags production recovery: NBS

BEIJING : The improvement in China's economic performance in August is "hard won" and the recovery in domestic demand still lags recovery in production, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui, said on Friday.

The comment came after China reported better-than-expected activity data for August, with a pickup in factory output and retail sales growth shoring up the recovery from the crippling effects of COVID-19 curbs, heatwaves and a deepening property slump.

(Created by Murali Anantharaman)