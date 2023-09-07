Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30

The logo of Dongfeng Motor Corp is seen behind glass door at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

07 Sep 2023 06:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30, China's market regulator said on Thursday.

The planned recall has been filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation and involves some brands under Dongfeng's joint venture with Nissan Motors produced between July 23, 2018 and Sept 26, 2021, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator said because of a lack of tight sealing of the engine exhaust gas recirculation valve, the internal bearings of vehicles may be corroded by chlorine-containing condensate.

It said this could result in stagnation of the valve body, poor engine operation and increased emissions of pollutants.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.