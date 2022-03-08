Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup

China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup
FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's economic stability can support global growth amid Ukraine crisis- Citigroup
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
08 Mar 2022 10:24PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Russia-Ukraine crisis will dent global growth as oil and commodity prices soar, but the hit will be somewhat cushioned by China's push for economic stability and the strength of the U.S. labor market, Citigroup analysts said.

Oil and other commodity prices have sky-rocketed and markets have been heavily volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

"If the tensions are prolonged or escalate further, the markdowns to this year's growth outlook may need to be denominated in percentage points," Citigroup analyst Nathan Sheets wrote in a note.

The loss to GDP growth would be limited to several tenths of a percentage point, with the brunt of it felt in Europe, Sheets added.

China on Saturday stressed on economic stability as its top priority, as the world's second-largest economy targeted economic growth of around 5.5per cent this year.

Citigroup believes this level to be "solid by any metric", even if slow compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing expansion in emerging Asian markets along with a strong U.S. labor market are also factors that will support global growth, the brokerage added.

U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in February and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher to show strong job gains instead of losses, aligning with other reports that have painted an upbeat picture of the labor market

In order to balance the global economy, inflation and commodity supply shock, Sheets wrote central banks, "will opt to be somewhat more gradual than they would have been otherwise" regarding their interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us