Business

China's economy to grow around 5% this year, central bank head says
China's economy to grow around 5% this year, central bank head says

FILE PHOTO: People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang attends a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

14 Apr 2023 09:29AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 09:45AM)
BEIJING : China's economy is likely to grow around 5 per cent this year, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, in line with the government's annual target.

China is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, Yi told a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington, according to a central bank statement.

China's economy is stabilising and recovering, while inflation remains at a low level, Yi said.

Source: Reuters

