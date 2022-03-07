Logo
China's economy resilient despite uncertainties caused by Ukraine crisis - state planner
People wearing protective masks visit a main shopping area in Shanghai, China January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
Lian Weiliang, Vice Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
07 Mar 2022
BEIJING : China's economy remains resilient despite rising uncertainties caused by the Ukraine crisis, the country's state planner said on Monday.

China will enhance policy coordination and speed up the roll-out of policies favourable for growth, Lian Weiliang, a vice head at the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.

Beijing has targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5per cent this year amid an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

