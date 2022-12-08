Logo
China's economy will pick up pace following new COVID rules: CCTV cites Premier Li
China's economy will pick up pace following new COVID rules: CCTV cites Premier Li

FILE PHOTO: People walk across a street during morning rush hour, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Central Business District (CBD) in Chaoyang District, Beijing, China November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

08 Dec 2022 07:42PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 08:06PM)
(Change the number of meetings in last paragraph from one to multiple)

BEIJING : China's economic growth will keep picking up pace with the implementation of the newly-announced anti-COVID adjustment measures, state media CCTV quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Thursday.

China will also keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, and this is also conducive to safeguarding global supply chain stability, CCTV said.

Li made the remarks during meetings with World Bank President David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CCTV said.

(This story has been refiled to change the number of meetings in last paragraph from one to multiple.)

Source: Reuters

