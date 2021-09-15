China's embattled Evergrande tries to pay bills with parking spots

SHENZHEN: Protests against teetering developer Evergrande spread to more Chinese cities on Wednesday (Sep 15) after a company offer of property and parking spaces instead of cash repayments of its debts was rejected by investors.

The troubled property titan has warned it may not be able to service its colossal debts of more than US$300 billion, seeding panic among property buyers, bond holders and contractors while fanning fears of a default that could ripple through the world's second-biggest economy.

Several dozen protesters returned for a third straight day to the firm's headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen, where the company began its ascent in 1996 into a sprawling conglomerate minting the dreams of home ownership among China's middle classes.

Chanting "Evergrande, give us our money back", they were met by a heavy police presence but refused to disperse.

The fresh demonstration came after an apparent effort overnight by Evergrande to repay debts with promises of property, parking spaces and storage units soured the mood.

"They offered us (ownership of) shops, kindergartens and parking units ... but we can't use them. None of us agree to this," said a woman who gave her surname only as Wang.

She said her financial company in the central city of Chongqing is "not really functioning" because of unpaid debts from the developer.

Experts say the Hong Kong-listed firm has more than a million units pre-paid by customers yet to be built, adding to the sense of dread among Chinese investors, many of them first-time buyers trying to get a foot on the runaway property market.

The company on Tuesday admitted it is under "tremendous pressure" and may not be able to meet its liabilities.

On Wednesday it declined a request for comment from AFP.