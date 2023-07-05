Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's energy storage firm Hithium raises over $621 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's energy storage firm Hithium raises over $621 million

05 Jul 2023 09:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese energy storage firm Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology on Wednesday said it has raised more than 4.5 billion yuan ($621.47 million) that will be used for capacity expansion, equipment purchases and technolocy research and development.

Hithium manufactures cells and larger containers that help to manage the intermittent supply of energy from solar or wind farms.

It has previously approached officials and industry managers in Vietnam for the possible investment of hundreds of millions of dollars to build a factory there, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company statement on Wednesday said those providing the latest funding include the private equity investment arm of the state-owned China Life Insurance and Beijing Financial Street Capital, a fund backed by the state asset regulating authority in the Xicheng district of Beijing.

The private equity units of leading Chinese investment banks CICC and CITIC, and the financial asset investment unit of Bank of China, were also among its new investors.

Hithium's major projects are based in China but it aims to expand overseas, with subsidiaries in Fremont, U.S and the German city of Munich, according to the company's website.

($1 = 7.2409 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.