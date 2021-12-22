Logo
China's ETF launches hit record this year, but fund sizes shrink
A man wearing a face mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 Dec 2021 09:54AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 09:53AM)
SHANGHAI : China saw record issuance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this year, but cut-throat competition has pushed the average launch size of ETFs to their lowest in nine years, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

Fund houses launched 271 ETFs this year, raising a record 187.6 billion yuan (US$29.44 billion), the newspaper said.

However, the average ETF launch size was just 690 million yuan, hitting the lowest level in nine years, due to intense competition for investment, according to the article.

More than 70per cent of the new ETF launches, or 192, raised less than 500 million yuan, the report said.

There are currently 210 so-called mini-funds in China's ETF market, with asset under management (AUM) of less than 200 million yuan, according to the paper.

(US$1 = 6.3716 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

