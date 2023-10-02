China's Evergrande applies to resume Hong Kong trading Tuesday

HONG KONG: Heavily indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande said Monday (Oct 2) it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading its shares in the city the following morning.

Evergrande has become a symbol of China's ballooning property-sector crisis that has seen several high-profile firms engulfed in a sea of debt, fuelling fears about the country's wider economy and a possible spillover globally.

A statement on the Hong Kong bourse website said an "application has been made by the company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading ... with effect from 9am on 3 October 2023".

The real estate behemoth announced last Thursday its chief was suspected of "illegal crimes" following the suspension of its shares from trading that day.

Thursday's announcement by the company to the exchange came a day after media reports that boss Xu Jiayin was being held by police.

No specific reason was given for the decision to suspend share trading, which also affected the company's property services and electric vehicle units.