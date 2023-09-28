China's Evergrande says boss suspected of crimes after trading suspended

Heavily indebted property giant China Evergrande said on Thursday (Sep 28) its boss was suspected of "illegal crimes" after trading of its shares was suspended earlier in the day

HONG KONG:

The company announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange comes a day after media reports that Xu Jiayin was being held by police.

No specific reason was given for the decision to suspend share trading, which also affected the company's property services and electric vehicle units.

But late Thursday, the company said it had "received notification from relevant authorities" that Xu "has been subject to mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes", without giving further details.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported Xu was being held under "residential surveillance" - which does not mean he has been arrested or charged with a crime - citing anonymous sources.

The firm has become the poster child for China's growing property-sector crisis that has seen several high-profile firms engulfed in a sea of debt, fuelling fears about the country's wider economy and a possible spillover globally.

It is just a month since the firm resumed trading following a 17-month halt caused by its failure to publish its financial results.

Evergrande estimated it had debts of US$328 billion at the end of June.

On Sunday, the company said it was unable to issue new debt as its subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group, was being investigated. And last Friday, it said meetings planned this week on a key debt restructuring would not take place.

The firm said it was "necessary to reassess the terms" of the plan in order to suit the "objective situation and the demand of the creditors".

The company's property arm this week missed a key bond payment, and Chinese financial website Caixin reported that former executives had been detained.

The crisis has deepened a broader slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The property sector has long been a key pillar of growth - along with construction it accounts for about a quarter of GDP - and it experienced a dazzling boom in recent decades.

But the massive debt accrued by its biggest players has been seen by Beijing in recent years as an unacceptable risk for China's financial system and overall economic health.