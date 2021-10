BEIJING : China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities and that all would be carried out according to plan.

The world's most indebted property firm said in a post on its Wechat account that its effort to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence.

