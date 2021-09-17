China's Evergrande should not bet on govt bailout - Global Times editor

Logo
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

17 Sep 2021 10:49AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 10:47AM)
HONG KONG : Chinese state-media Global Times' editor in chief said struggling Evergrande Group should use market means to save itself and should not bet on a government bailout as it deems itself "too big to fail".

Hu Xijin said on his WeChat social media account on Thursday he did not think an Evergrande bankruptcy would trigger a systemic financial storm like Lehman Brothers, because it was a real estate business and the downpayment ratios in China were very high.

Global Times is a nationalistic tabloid published by the Communist Party's People's Daily. Its views do not necessarily reflect the official thinking of policymakers.

With total liabilities of more than US$300 billion, Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or a government bailout.

