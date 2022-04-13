Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's export growth beats expectations but imports slip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's export growth beats expectations but imports slip

China's export growth beats expectations but imports slip

FILE PHOTO: Trucks travel past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. Picture taken January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

13 Apr 2022 01:06PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 01:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's export growth held up well in March, although analysts say the momentum could soon peter out with the world's second-largest economy set to slow sharply due to the Ukraine war and domestic COVID-19 lockdowns.

Imports, on the other hand, unexpectedly fell as domestic consumption weakened amid widespread lockdowns to stop the spread of record COVID cases.

Outbound shipments rose 14.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations for a 13 per cent rise, but slowed from a 16.3 per cent gain in the January-February period.

Imports fell 0.1 per cent, marking the first decline since August 2020, compared with a 15.5 per cent gain in the first two months of the year. Analysts had forecast an 8 per cent increase.

China's strong trade performance seen over the past two years is set to slow this year as other countries emerged out of COVID-19 lockdowns and higher energy prices and global logistics disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine squeeze exporters.

Factory activity in March fell as the declines in export orders accelerated, manufacturing surveys showed, with firms reporting clients cancelled or suspended orders due to the uncertainties about the Ukraine war.

Qi Yong, general manager at a consumer electronics distributor Shenzhen Muchen Technology Co, told Reuters that export orders from their European clients fell 20per cent in March from a year ago, although outbound shipments for North America remained brisk.

Qi said this was due to "the war-induced weak purchasing power and risks of economic slowdowns in European economies," adding that "exporters with exposure to the bloc may continue to feel the pinch."

China posted a trade surplus of US$47.38 billion in March, more than double the forecast US$22.4. The country reported a US$115.95 billion surplus in January-February.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us