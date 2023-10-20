Logo
Business

China's exports to North Korea grow at faster pace in Sept
Business

FILE PHOTO: A truck is seen next to containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. Picture taken January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo

20 Oct 2023 03:32PM
BEIJING : China's exports to North Korea accelerated in September, with major exports including wool and hair for wig production and agricultural products, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea in September rose 15.9 per cent from August to $188.7 million by value, quickening from a 4.1 per cent month-on-month gain in the previous month, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

Top Chinese shipments to Pyongyang included processed hair and wool for use in wigs, cream, wheat flour, soybean oil, granulated sugar and rice.

Overall exports from China to North Korea hit $1.4 billion during the January-September period, up 179.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

China's national broadcaster CCTV reported on Sept. 25 that North Korea had allowed foreigners to enter, and that visitors would be subject to a two-day quarantine upon arrival. But China has not been notified through diplomatic channels about any re-opening of North Korea's borders, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on September 26.

Source: Reuters

