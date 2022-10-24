Logo
China's exports to Russia up by more than 20% as growth slows elsewhere
24 Oct 2022 05:58PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 05:58PM)
BEIJING : China's exports to sanctions-hit Russia rose at a double-digit pace for the third consecutive month in September, bucking the trend of weakening external demand elsewhere amid the Russia-Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown.

Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data on Monday showed shipments of Chinese goods to Russia rose 21.2 per cent from a year earlier in dollar terms, slowing from a 26.5 per cent increase in August yet outperforming China's overall export growth of 5.7 per cent by a large margin, as interest rate hikes to curb red-hot inflation in major economies weakened demand for Chinese goods.

Top exports to Russia included smartphones, generator sets, excavators and containers.

Imports from Russia jumped 55.2 per cent compared with a 59.3 per cent increase in August, partly driven by a 22 per cent annual rise in oil imports, the customs data showed.

Oil supplies from Russia totalled 7.46 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.96 million bpd in August.

As Western nations have shunned Russia, cooperation with Beijing has become increasingly important for Moscow. Bilateral trade has surged to $136.09 billion in value in the first nine months, up 32.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters

