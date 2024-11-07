China's exports soar past forecast as factories front-run Trump tariff threat

BEIJING: China's exports grew at the fastest pace in over two years in October as factories rushed inventory to major markets in anticipation of further tariffs from the US and the European Union, as the threat of a two-front trade war loomed large

Donald Trump's sweeping victory in the US presidential election has brought into sharp focus his campaign pledge to impose tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60 per cent and is likely to spur a shift in stocks to warehouses in China's No 1 export market.

Trump's tariff threat is rattling Chinese factory owners and officials, with some US$500 billion worth of shipments annually on the line, while trade tensions with the EU, which last year took US$466 billion worth of Chinese goods, have intensified.

Export momentum has been one bright spot for a struggling economy as household and business confidence has been dented by a prolonged property market debt crisis .

Outbound shipments from the world's second-biggest economy grew 12.7 per cent year-on-year last month, customs data showed on Thursday, blowing past a forecast 5.2 per cent increase in a Reuters poll of economists and a 2.4 per cent rise in September.

Imports fell 2.3 per cent, compared with expectations for a drop of 1.5 per cent, turning negative for the first time in four months.

China's trade surplus grew to US$95.27 billion last month, up from US$81.71 billion in September.

"We can anticipate a lot of front-loading going into the fourth quarter, before the pressure kicks in come 2025," said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"I think it is mainly down to Trump. The threat is becoming more real."