Business

China's exports stun with surprise surge in March
China's exports stun with surprise surge in March

An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS

13 Apr 2023 11:33AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 11:39AM)
BEIJING : China's exports posted a surprise surge in March, with outbound shipments rising 14.8 per cent, snapping five months of decline, while imports fell a smaller-than-expected 1.4 per cent, customs data showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 7.0 per cent, after dropping 6.8 per cent in the January-February period.

Imports were forecast to have shrunk an annual 5.0 per cent, compared with a fall of 10.2 per cent over January and February.

Newly appointed premier Li Qiang told a cabinet meeting last week that officials should "try every method" to grow trade with developed economies and push companies to further explore emerging market economies, such as those of Southeast Asia.

China has set a growth target of about 5 per cent for gross domestic product (GDP) this year, after severe pandemic controls last year knocked the economy to one of its slowest rates in decades. Last year's GDP was up only 3 per cent on 2021.

The data is particularly surprising given South Korean exports, which are typically a good measure of Chinese imports, fell for the sixth time in a row in March, down 13.6 per cent on the year.

Source: Reuters

