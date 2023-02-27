Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll

China's factory activity likely continued to grow in February - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Employees work on the filter cloth production line at Jingjin filter press factory in Dezhou, Shandong province, China August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Siyi Liu

27 Feb 2023 04:58PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 05:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's factory activity is expected to have continued to grow in February, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, suggesting that the flashes of domestic demand seen since the zero-COVID policy ended are now strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.

Domestic orders and consumption drove output higher and saw economic activity in the world's second-largest economy swing back to growth in January, and economists expect manufacturers to have consolidated that position now that the country's COVID-19 epidemic has "basically" ended.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is expected to have improved to 50.5 in February, compared with 50.1 in January, according to the median forecast of 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

An index reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity on a monthly basis and a reading below indicates contraction. The official manufacturing PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its survey for the services sector, will be released on Wednesday.

Despite COVID passing through the population faster than economists expected following the abandonment of the government's strict "zero-COVID" policy in early December, factory gate prices fell in China in January, suggesting the country's manufacturing sector was still struggling to recover.

Optimism is building, however, and Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Sunday that it expects "a strong NBS manufacturing PMI reading of 51 in February," owing to "continued improvements in steel demand and coal consumption."

On Friday, China's central bank announced that the domestic economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023, although the external environment remains "severe and complex."

The People's Bank of China also pledged to start improving social expectations and boosting confidence, with a focus on supporting the expansion of domestic demand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.