China's factory activity swings to surprise growth in May: Caixin PMI

BEIJING: China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline, a private sector survey showed on Thursday (Jun 1), driven by improved production and demand, helping struggling firms that have been hit by slumping profits.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, above the 50-point index mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading surpassed expectations of 49.5 in a Reuters poll, a stark contrast to a deeper contraction activity seen in the official PMI released on Wednesday.

China's recovery from its strict COVID curbs has been fragile and uneven, with economic indicators for April showing imports, factory gate prices and property investment all falling.

The manufacturing subindexes showed factory output rose at the fastest clip in 11 months while new orders including new exports expanded in May.

However, business confidence for the coming 12 months fell to a seven-month low amid concerns over global economic prospects.