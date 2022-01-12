Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's factory prices rise more slowly than expected in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's factory prices rise more slowly than expected in December

China's factory prices rise more slowly than expected in December
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by an iron ore blending site at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu/File Photo
China's factory prices rise more slowly than expected in December
FILE PHOTO: People look at fresh seafood in a supermarket following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
12 Jan 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's factory-gate inflation rose more slowly than expected in December as the government took steps to contain lofty raw material prices, official data showed on Wednesday (Jan 12).

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 10.3 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI index to gain 11.1 per cent after a 12.9 per cent rise in November.

Factory inflation has moderated from record highs in recent weeks as Beijing intervened to stabilise high raw material prices and ease an energy power crunch.

The softer inflation also leaves the door open for more monetary easing as the world's second-largest economy slows and faces a series of headwinds in 2022, including property woes, a slowing manufacturing sector and COVID-19 outbreaks.

China's consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5 per cent year-on-year in December. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.8 per cent uptick, after a 2.3 per cent increase in November.

The CPI rose 0.9 per cent year-on-year in 2021, down from a 2.5 per cent gain in 2020.

Measures to contain COVID-19 outbreaks are also likely to weigh on the economic outlook as the world battles the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Chinese cities are already advising people to stay put for the Lunar New Year, a peak travel period, due to fresh coronavirus outbreaks in several places, such as the central Henan province and northern Tianjin city.

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

China manufacturing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us