China's factory prices rise more slowly than expected in December

BEIJING: China's factory-gate inflation rose more slowly than expected in December as the government took steps to contain lofty raw material prices, official data showed on Wednesday (Jan 12).

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 10.3 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI index to gain 11.1 per cent after a 12.9 per cent rise in November.

Factory inflation has moderated from record highs in recent weeks as Beijing intervened to stabilise high raw material prices and ease an energy power crunch.

The softer inflation also leaves the door open for more monetary easing as the world's second-largest economy slows and faces a series of headwinds in 2022, including property woes, a slowing manufacturing sector and COVID-19 outbreaks.

China's consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5 per cent year-on-year in December. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1.8 per cent uptick, after a 2.3 per cent increase in November.

The CPI rose 0.9 per cent year-on-year in 2021, down from a 2.5 per cent gain in 2020.

Measures to contain COVID-19 outbreaks are also likely to weigh on the economic outlook as the world battles the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Chinese cities are already advising people to stay put for the Lunar New Year, a peak travel period, due to fresh coronavirus outbreaks in several places, such as the central Henan province and northern Tianjin city.