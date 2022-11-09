China's factory gate prices fall for first time since Dec 2020 as COVID-19 curbs bite

BEIJING: China's factory gate prices for October dropped for the first time since Dec 2020, and consumer inflation moderated, underlining faltering domestic demand and disruptions to production amid strict COVID-19 curbs and a weak property sector.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3 per cent year-on-year, reversing from a 0.9 per cent gain a month earlier, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday (Nov 9), and compared with a forecast of a 1.5 per cent contraction in a Reuters poll.

The deflationary impulse in the producer price gauge partly reflected the sharply higher year-ago levels and falling commodity prices, according to an accompanying NBS statement.

Prices in coal mining and washing industry were down 16.5 per cent, deepening from a 2.7 per cent drop in the previous month, while those in ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing slumped 21.1 per cent after a 18.0 per cent decline in September.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.1 per cent from a year earlier, easing from a 29-month high of a 2.8 per cent increase in September, mainly driven by falling food prices. It was also slower than the 2.4 per cent forecast by analysts.