China's 'father of EVs' urges cooperation on EV scaleup

MUNICH : China's industrial policy adviser and "father of EVs" Wan Gang said efficient batteries, better EV architectures and intelligent driving systems were key to scaling up EVs, calling for international collaboration on research and standards.

Speaking at China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress taking place in Munich, Wan, a former science minister widely regarded as a key promoter of EVs in China, said hybrid and fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen were an essential part of the transition to low-carbon mobility.

"Many of you are very curious about the Chinese viewpoint on fuel cells... hydrogen is an important component of the national energy system," he said, adding the technology was particularly promising for reducing emissions from commercial vehicles.

"We need to promote the whole supply chain of low-carbon development," he added.