Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Feb forex reserves fall to $3.214 trln
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Feb forex reserves fall to $3.214 trln

China's Feb forex reserves fall to $3.214 trln

FILE PHOTO: A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

07 Mar 2022 04:28PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING - China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell in February, official data showed on Monday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $7.8 billion last month to $3.214 trillion, compared with $3.225 trillion tipped a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.222 trillion in January.

The yuan rose 0.8per cent against the dollar in February, while the dollar rose 0.07per cent in February against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of February, unchanged from the end-January.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $119.64 billion at the end of February from $112.46 billion at the end-January.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us