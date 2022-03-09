China's Feb PPI +8.8per cent y/y, CPI +0.9per cent y/y

BEIJING : China's producer prices in February rose at the slowest annual pace since June, official data showed on Wednesday, amid skyrocketing commodity prices, an uncertain global economy and resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8per cent on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, easing from 9.1per cent growth in January.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.7per cent, moderating slightly from a month earlier.

China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9per cent in February, the data showed, unchanged from the growth in January and market expectations.

China is targeting slower economic growth of around 5.5per cent in 2022, with the government citing multiple headwinds at home and abroad.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Pullin)