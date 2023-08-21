Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's fiscal revenue slows as economy struggles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's fiscal revenue slows as economy struggles

China's fiscal revenue slows as economy struggles

FILE PHOTO: People walk at the main shopping area in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

21 Aug 2023 04:16PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's fiscal revenue rose 11.5 per cent in the first seven months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, but was slower than the 13.3 per cent rise posted for the first six months, official data showed, amid signs the economy is losing momentum.

Fiscal revenue totalled 13.9 trillion yuan ($1.92 trillion) from January-July, while fiscal expenditure grew 3.3 per cent to 15.2 trillion yuan ($2.10 trillion), the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In July, fiscal revenue rose 1.9 per cent year on year, slowing from a 5.6 per cent increase in June. Fiscal expenditure fell 0.8 per cent in the same period, narrowing from a 2.5 per cent decline a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

The world's second-largest economy grew at a sluggish pace in the second quarter amid weak demand both at home and abroad, prompting top leaders to promise further policy support and analysts to downgrade their growth forecasts for the year.

China's consumer sector fell into deflation in July, with analysts expecting price stagnation to persist for the next six to 12 months.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.