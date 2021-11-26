Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's food delivery giant Meituan posts third-quarter loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's food delivery giant Meituan posts third-quarter loss

China's food delivery giant Meituan posts third-quarter loss

FILE PHOTO: A Meituan delivery worker wearing a face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has his temperature checked as he enters a shopping complex, in Beijing, China July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

26 Nov 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 05:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as it plowed more investment into expanding its various businesses.

Tencent-backed Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, reported a 5.53 billion yuan (US$866 million) loss in the July-September period versus a profit of 2.05 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37.9per cent in the period from a year earlier to 48.8 billion yuan.

That compared with a 48.6 billion yuan average of 13 analyst estimates polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 6.3888 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us