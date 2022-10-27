Logo
China's foreign trade faces rising risk of slowing external demand in Q4: commerce ministry
China's foreign trade faces rising risk of slowing external demand in Q4: commerce ministry

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 Oct 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 03:55PM)
BEIJING : China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that the risk of slowing external demand is expected to increase in the fourth quarter and its foreign trade development is facing rising uncertainties.

As the global economy and global trade growth loses momentum, the environment of China's foreign trade development is getting more and more complex, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference.

Source: Reuters

