Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July

China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Nov 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 11:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's foreign exchange reserves in October rose on a monthly basis for the first time since July, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar slipped against a basket of other major currencies.

China's reserves, the world's largest, reached US$3.218 trillion at the end of October, up 0.53per cent from a month earlier, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

That was higher than the US$3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from US$3.128 trillion in October 2020.

However, it remains lower than the US$3.232 trillion at the end of August.

The dollar index dropped by 0.1per cent in October.

"Despite the recurring COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties among global economic recovery...China's economy continues to recover with strong resilience and huge potential, which would provide support for maintaining overall stability in the scale of foreign exchange reserves," the SAFE said in a statement on Sunday.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of October, unchanged from the previous month of 62.64 million fine troy ounces.

The value of its gold reserves edged up to US$110.83 billion from US$109.18 billion at the end of September as gold prices rose.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us