Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - ET Now
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - ET Now

China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma - ET Now

FILE PHOTO: A booth of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is seen at a medical instruments and equipment expo in Beijing, China August 17, 2018. Picture taken August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

26 Apr 2023 12:35PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 12:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd has withdrawn plans to sell stake in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, ET Now tweeted on Wednesday, citing sources.

Fosun Pharma holds a 57.86 per cent stake in the Indian company. Both Fosun Pharma and Gland Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shares of Gland Pharma were up 0.8 per cent at 1,360 rupees as of 9:50 a.m. IST. They have plunged 28 per cent since November end, when Bloomberg News had reported, citing sources that Fosun Pharma was considering a sale of Gland Pharma after receiving interest from potential buyers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.