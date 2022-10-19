China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said on Wednesday three of its units will sell a combined 60 per cent stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Earlier this year, Fosun also agreed to sell its 4.89 per cent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and is reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism too.

The remaining 40 per cent stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United is held by Nanjing Iron & Steel Group.

Shares of Fosun were halted on Oct. 17 and the company has applied to resume trading on Oct. 20.

($1 = 7.2267 Chinese yuan renminbi)