Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Fosun International to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United

19 Oct 2022 11:42PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said on Wednesday three of its units will sell a combined 60 per cent stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) to steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Earlier this year, Fosun also agreed to sell its 4.89 per cent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and is reducing its stake in Fosun Tourism too.

The remaining 40 per cent stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United is held by Nanjing Iron & Steel Group.

Shares of Fosun were halted on Oct. 17 and the company has applied to resume trading on Oct. 20.

($1 = 7.2267 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.