Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Fosun to raise $561 million from mining sale stake as part of asset selldown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Fosun to raise $561 million from mining sale stake as part of asset selldown

07 Nov 2022 07:13AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 08:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:China's Fosun International Ltd said on Monday it would raise $561 million by selling part of its shares in Zhaojin Mining Industry Co as part of its ongoing string of asset sell-downs.

The company, through one of its units, is offloading 654.1 million Zhaojin Mining shares for HK$6.72 each, a 1.8 per cent discount from the closing price on Nov. 4.

Fosun had owned about 22.85 per cent of Zhaojin Mining's shares and will retain a 2.85 per cent stake in the Hong Kong listed company.

The transaction announced on Monday is the second time Fosun has sold Zhaojin stock and has raised $663.73 million from both deals.

Fosun, controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Guo Guangchang, was once one of China's most aggressive dealmakers overseas, buying high-profile assets including resort brand Club Med.

However, it is carrying out an accelerated asset sales programme to help reduce its high debt levels.

Moodys in October downgraded Fosun by one notch and said poor market sentiment meant Fosun was likely to face difficulties in refinancing its sizable short-term debt in bond markets both onshore and offshore.

Fosun said in mid-October its units would sell a combined 60 per cent stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United for up to 16 billion yuan ($2.19 billion), a move that would ease the firm's liquidity and debt burdens.

Fosun and its units had earlier cut stakes in firms such as New China Life Insurance and Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.