Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's FX regulator says no change in policy on cross-border remittances
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's FX regulator says no change in policy on cross-border remittances

China's FX regulator says no change in policy on cross-border remittances

FILE PHOTO: Mark Mobius, executive chairman at Templeton Emerging Markets Group, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

06 Mar 2023 11:20PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday that there is no change in China's policy on cross-border remittance of funds, and it will continue to promote a high-level opening-up to the world.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made the comments in response to Reuters questions regarding billionaire investor Mark Mobius' claims that he cannot take his money out of China due to its capital controls.

"Individual remittance of funds is a bank's basic process and internal control requirements," the regulator said, adding that it will guide and urge commercial banks to optimise cross-border financial services and improve service levels.

Mobius' comments were circulated on Chinese social media sites over the weekend.

Mobius led emerging market investment at Franklin Templeton Investments for three decades and is known for his bullish view on China. Now, though, he said, he "would be very, very careful" investing in the country.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.