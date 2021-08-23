Logo
China's Ganqimaodu customs in Inner Mongolia says clearance for imported products normal -official
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at Nansha terminal of Guangzhou port, in Guangdong province, China June 14, 2017. Picture taken June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

23 Aug 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 12:19PM)
BEIJING : China's Ganqimaodu customs in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region said clearance for imported products are normal, an official told Reuters, after local media reported the border was asked to suspend Mongolian coal for around two weeks.

"We did not receive any official notice from our superior office or pandemic prevention office to halt Mongolian coal," said an official from local customs, adding that all import activities are normal.

Chinese coking coal, coke and thermal coal futures all hit their upper limit of 8per cent on Monday on supply concerns following the local media reports.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

