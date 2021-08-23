China's Ganqimaodu customs in Inner Mongolia says clearance for imported products normal -official

BEIJING : China's Ganqimaodu customs in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region said clearance for imported products are normal, an official told Reuters, after local media reported the border was asked to suspend Mongolian coal for around two weeks.

"We did not receive any official notice from our superior office or pandemic prevention office to halt Mongolian coal," said an official from local customs, adding that all import activities are normal.

Chinese coking coal, coke and thermal coal futures all hit their upper limit of 8per cent on Monday on supply concerns following the local media reports.

